The project to redevelop a largely-vacant portion of downtown Meridian started to move forward late last year.
Galena Fund of Boise submitted applications for the project it calls Meridian Station, which would totally remake the block bounded by Main Street, Broadway Avenue, and E. Third Street and a railroad track. The mostly-abandoned block used to house Frontier Tire and other businesses and sits near Meridian City Hall and the old Zamzows mill.
The site sits inside a Meridian Development Corporation urban renewal district, and joins several other projects that could remake a largely-decaying portion of the downtown Meridian core.
The ambitious plan calls for two phases, with multiple components. Here’s what developers hope to build on the 6.13-acre site.
What’s plannedPhase one:
- 385 multi-family apartments across two buildings
- Amenities including rooftop decks, bike storage, bike rentals, business centers and a fitness room
- 108 studios, 198 one-bedroom units, and 79 two-bedroom units
- 464 total bedrooms
- 29,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor along E. Broadway Avenue
- Podium-style parking garage with space for 550 cars
- Reclamation of a railroad spur for a “rails to trails” pathway
Future phase two:
- Two office towers, each measuring about 120,000 square feet
“We intend to make these towers very inviting to tech and tech startups,” project architect Neudesign wrote in an application letter.
The site of the future office towers currently houses about 100 temporary parking spaces for the City of Meridian.
The application does not detail the future office project.
The site plan filed with the City of Meridian provides an open park space along E. Broadway Avenue, with the two pockets of retail situated along the park.
Application materials indicate developers hope to start construction this spring. Before that can happen, the project will need a conditional use permit from the City of Meridian for a height exemption. The city scheduled a hearing for Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at Meridian City Hall.