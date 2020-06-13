First posted on BoiseDev.com on June 9, 2020.A large new mixed-use community wants approval in the southern part of Meridian.
Brighton Corp. submitted several applications with the City of Meridian to build Pinnacle Meridian, centered on the corner of Lake Hazel Rd. and Locust Grove Road. The project — also known as Apex, will build out over several years with multiple phases. It will replace primarily farmland in the southern part of Meridian south of Interstate 84.
“Apex is a mixed-use residential project with neighborhood-scaled services centered at the intersection of Locust Grove and Lake Hazel Grove (sic) Roads,” Mike Wardle with Brighton Corp. wrote in an application letter.
What’s includedThe project’s first two phases only account for about 1/4 of the total development. The first phases will bring homes, commercial space, and several community amenities to the area if approved by the city. The plan calls for a total of 357 residential lots, plus 13 commercial sites.
Brighton plans a long list of amenities, including:
- Clubhouse
- Cafe
- Library/business center
- “Community gathering amphitheater,” featuring an open lawn area and performance platform
- Pool with “tot lot”
- Connection to Discovery Park
- Future school site
Homesites in the first phases will include houses loaded from the alley, traditional homes with garages in front, and duplex-style row homes. Floor plans will include one- and two-story models.
A traffic study commissioned by the developer estimates about 6,300 new vehicle trips per day for the SE and NW phases of the project. ITD recommended a host of traffic improvements, including a roundabout at Lake Hazel & Locust Grove, new traffic light at Locust Grove and Amity, and additional lanes.
Next steps for Pinnacle MeridianBrighton has requested preliminary plats for the NW and SE portions of the project. They also hope to annex an additional 28.35 acres into the City of Meridian to accommodate the project. They will request rezoning on 384.27 acres.
The City of Meridian scheduled a hearing in front of planning and zoning for July 9 at 6 p.m. at Meridian City Hall.
With more than three-quarters of the development set for future phases, the project will stretch over coming years and require additional public input. Future phases include new single- and multi-family residential.
“Nearly three-quarters of the area depicted conceptually in this application is ‘future development,’” Wardle wrote. “Even so, the rezoning proposed for that ‘future’ is essential to assure development in context with the City’s Comprehensive Plan FLUM. All project proposals and preliminary plats within those respective zones will be the subject of future neighborhood meetings and public hearings.”