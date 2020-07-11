EAGLE — PetIQ, a pet medication and wellness company, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony this month for its new headquarters in Eagle.
The new 60,000-square-foot facility at 230 E. Riverside Drive will host expanded personnel and operations for the Eagle-based company, which recently acquired VIP Petcare and Perrigo Animal Health.
“This is a company that is truly led by people that every day get out of bed that are competing as if they have put the first nail, in the first door, in the first building and own every aspect of what the company stands for and who we are,” said PetIQ co-founder and CEO Cord Christensen at the July 1 groundbreaking ceremony. “It’s truly humbling to be in a place where you can be a part of something like that and see it take off and do so much more.”
The new headquarters will bring more than 50 new jobs to the area, and it will host relocated jobs from the company’s Windsor, California, and Daytona, Florida, offices.
“We love to foster entrepreneurship in Eagle, and this is going to be our model moving forward to have companies start here and then continue to grow and stay here with their headquarters,” Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce said.
The new headquarters is expected to open August 2021.