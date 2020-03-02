Originally posted to BoiseDev.com on Feb. 25.In just a few short years, Dan Landucci will go from opening one fast-casual poké restaurant — to five. In fact, the chain just opened its latest store last month. Now, Paddles Up Poké plans to expand again.
This time, downtown Nampa gets the honors.
“Every time I post on Instagram and ask where we should be, 2C customers are begging us to come out there,” Landucci told BoiseDev.
With the new Boise State campus location up and rolling, as well as stores in downtown Boise, on Eagle Road and in downtown Ketchum, Paddles Up will add a storefront at 1217 First St. South. It joins a booming hub in downtown Nampa, right next to 2C Brewing and near Mesa Tacos and Prefunk.
“One of the big selling features to being in downtown Boise — then Ketchum and then at Boise State — is being the first quick-service fast healthy restaurant,” Landucci said. “There aren’t a lot of options to get that healthy fresh food quickly in Nampa, so I think we are hitting that market out there.”
The latest location will feature the same menu as each of the other stores. Each time Paddles Up starts a new outlet, they add a bowl variety to each store. Sun Valley brought the Ski Bum, and Boise State christened the Fiesta Bowl. Nampa will also feature draft beer, a new offering at a Paddles Up.
More to come?After Nampa, will more areas get a poké bowl spot?
“Once I hit that third one and this fourth store, I just love the rush of opening a new store and getting in a new market,” said Landucci. “The bigger the company, the bigger the reach we can have in the community — and the more impact I can have. I am starting to see that and enjoy it.”
Landucci hopes to open Paddles Up Poké in downtown Nampa by June 1.