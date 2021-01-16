MERIDIAN — In a press release, IBL Events announced an upcoming job fair. Whether you are seeking a career change or looking for a job, the Idaho Job and Career Fair is the event to attend to connect directly with hiring companies, said the release. You can network with a diverse group of companies on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Galaxy Event Center in Wahooz, Meridian.
The Idaho Job & Career Fair will provide access to employers seeking entry-level to experienced candidates. Companies are hiring for hundreds of available jobs in manufacturing, customer service, finance, law enforcement, caregiving, clerical, maintenance, security, janitorial, administration, sales, retail, warehouse, production, loan officer, and more. Attend the free job fair to explore full-time and part-time positions within an assortment of work schedules.
IBL Events is collaborating with the Galaxy Event Center to follow all necessary guidelines and precautions for this essential job fair. Masks and temperature checks are required and social distancing measures will be in effect to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all to connect.
Bring plenty of resumes and dress for success, said the release. Register for the job fair in advance at IdahoCareerFair.com for a contact-less registration and to receive up-to-date details.
Companies interested in recruiting at the Idaho Job & Career Fair, may contact IBL Events at 208-376-0464, info@ibleventsinc.com.