American Legion Post 113 Amateur Radio Club announced it will be hosting the American Radio Relay League Field Day at the Post on Saturday June 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Post is located at 22 W. Broadway in Meridian. Come and join us for a hamburger and hot dogs.
This event is a great opportunity for those who want to learn about how amateur radio operators can help the community during emergencies. If you are currently an amateur radio operator or want to learn more about becoming an amateur radio operator, please come and support this Field Day.
We will get you on the air and you can talk with someone in another part of the world. Our 70cm repeater is up and fully functional. It is available for use by the public. Give it a try.
Amateur radio operators, often called “ham” radio operators, provide critical support to their communities during emergencies and disasters. Ham radio operators have been called into action again and again to provide communications in crises when it really matters.
For more information about the Field Day or the Post Amateur Radio Club, please contact Richard Dees at 208-888-1343 or email him at rjdees@aol.com.