Hayes Company throws parties
Hayes Company, a new boutique featuring high quality and hand-made items, announced it is now open to the public at its brick and mortar storefront in the Alaska Building, 1020 W. Main St. in Boise. Hayes Company Boutique sells a variety of women’s clothing and jewelry as well as baby garments and accessories made from natural materials. They hosted a grand opening party on July 11, featuring various accommodations for COVID-19, said a press release.
Hayes Co. is owned by Boise native, Janie Hayes. Her passion for the fashion industry drew her to Orange County to pursue a degree in merchandising. After studying with designers in southern California, she launched Hayes Company Boutique in Boise. After only three days, she decided to shut down a pop up in the Boise Towne Square Mall due to COVID-19. Then the opportunity arose to move into a space of her own downtown.
Despite many of the obstacles Hayes has faced, she is making her dream work with the help and support of her customers and community, the release said. Hayes Company Boutique, as well as many other local businesses, are taking as many extra precautions as they can to provide others with a safe and clean environment.
“My biggest goal is to provide customers with high quality garments and accessories that make you feel confident, beautiful and unstoppable,” said Hayes. Making yearly trips to Europe and attending conventions, she has put together a collection of unique brands that "promote our planet's health and community growth." She currently works with labels that practice sustainability and give back to their local communities.
Hayes hopes to continue expanding the boutique's reach through collaborations and other parties: there will be a Botox party on July 25, as well as upcoming hair styling classes, a baby event and more.
for more information go to the website: hayescompanyboutique.com.
Shur-Co of Idaho relocated branch
Shur-Co of Idaho has moved to a a new, larger facility located at 921 Garber Street in Caldwell, the company announced. The new facility has allowed the Idaho branch to increase total square footage, providing for a greater mix of inventory and additional service and support capabilities.
Shur-Co of Idaho became part of the Shur-Co family in April 2019 following the acquisition of Ruff N Tuff Tarps. As part of this acquisition, previous Ruff N Tuff owner Kurt Shanley has become the Shur-Co of Idaho branch manager and led the efforts on this expansion, a press release said. Ruff N Tuff, and now Shur-Co of Idaho, has been a member of the Caldwell community for almost 30 years and is looking forward to expanding service, sales and distribution support for the Northwest and West Coast.
Shur-Co of Idaho currently employs seven staff members and is expecting that number to grow as a result of this expansion. In addition to the facility’s current capabilities of serving the agriculture, construction, waste and flatbed markets, Shur-Co of Idaho has become a ShurTite Retractable Tarping System service center.
“When Shur-Co approached me in 2018 about becoming a part of their business, they talked about expansion and the opportunity for growth that our Caldwell location could provide," said Branch Manager Kurt Shanley. "It is very rewarding to see this day as the new facility is something I have wanted to do for a long time. We are very excited about our new facility and the opportunities that it will present for us.”
Shur-Co, LLC is headquartered in Yankton, South Dakota, and operates 11 locations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It is a provider of covering systems, accessories, parts and service to the global transportation market. With over 60 years of industry experience, Shur-Co, LLC manufactures a wide offering of tarp systems and accessories for trucks, trailers, carts and specialty equipment used in the agriculture, construction, flatbed, rail and waste markets under the Shur-Co, Donovan and ShurTite brand names.