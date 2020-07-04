First posted on BoiseDev.com July 2, 2020.
For a few days, the U.S. only had a single Apple retail store — the one in Boise at Boise Towne Square.
Now, that store is mostly closed — and will fully shut down by tomorrow. This is the second time the store shuttered while COVID-19 cases rose. It first shut down all its U.S. stores in March.
The tech. giant reopened the Boise store on May 11, making it the first store in the country to reopen. At the time, Idaho was still early in its phased reopening plan and cases dropped off significantly from their first peak in April.
Now, the number of new COVID-19 cases is again spiking, to a level higher than that of the earlier peak in April. Apple started re-closing stores around the country in late June.
The Boise store is now open only for “pickup of existing online orders and previously scheduled in-store Genius Support appointments made through Friday, July 3.”
A check of Apple’s online appointment schedule shows no new appoints available for reservation.
From the opening date in May until yesterday, Apple restricted access to its store, giving priority to those who made an appointment.
Boise Towne Square reopened on Tuesday, May 5. In the weeks since, many — but not all — retailers reopened their doors.