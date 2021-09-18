BOISE — Primary Health Medical Group announced it will host its fourth annual bike drive for Boise Bicycle Project and Nampa Bicycle Project on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at three locations in Boise and Nampa. Anyone with an unneeded bike is invited to drop it off at one of the locations listed below.
Bicycles should be in working order, but flat tires are okay. The most needed sizes are kids’ 12-, 16-, 18-, 24-inch bikes and BMX.
More than 2,500 bikes were donated during the first three years of this bike drive, which is the largest of its kind in the Treasure Valley. New this year, bikes will also be accepted at Nampa Bicycle Project for children in Canyon County.
Jimmy Hallyburton, founder of BBP, spoke of the project. “Over the last 14 years, Boise Bicycle Project has distributed more than 4,000 bicycles during our holiday kids bike giveaway. At least half of those bicycles made their way to BBP through Primary Health’s annual bike drive. Along with the thousands of helmets Primary Health has provided, this partnership has created opportunity and impact for an entire generation of kids throughout the Treasury Valley. We couldn’t do it without them.”
“It seems like there are never enough bikes and the demand always exceeds what we are able to provide,” said LaRita Schandorff, director of the Nampa group. “Thanks to the generosity of the Nampa community, we have been able to give away over 300 bicycles to children and adults since we started in 2018. We hope to give away hundreds more in the coming year with the help of this bike drive.”
David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health, stipulated that bikes must be dropped off at the designated sites and reiterated Primary Health’s commitment. “Even though we can’t accept bikes at our clinics this year due to COVID, we want to support activities that encourage our children to be active, and of course we want to remind them to always wear a helmet when they ride. We are very happy to be able to host the bike drive this year to continue the tradition of supplying bikes to local kids who need them.”
Donated bicycles will be refurbished by group volunteers before being distributed. Bike recipients also receive helmets and reflective safety stickers donated by Primary Health Medical Group.