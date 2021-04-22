The Andrus Center for Public Policy announced in a press release on Thursday, May 13 it will host a two-year check-in virtual event revisiting the 2019 groundbreaking Environmental Conference, Salmon, Energy, Agriculture, and Community: Can We Come Together?.
The 2019 conference was designed to encourage discussion and action towards a long-term plan for solving the Pacific Northwest's two interconnected crises — reliable energy systems and the continuing decline towards extinction of the wild salmon population. As in 2019, the 2021 online gathering will include diverse voices reflecting key stakeholders across the region to consider where we are now and how to keep progress moving.
The half-day virtual event will include keynote speaker, U.S. Congressman Representative Mike Simpson (Idaho); the second keynote speaker is yet to be determined. In addition, the panel discussion will include Lynda Mapes, reporter for the Seattle Times; David Reeoloeg, vice president of Federal Programs for Tri-City Development Council; Debra Smith, general manager and CEO of Seattle City Light; Shannon Wheeler, chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive; Sam White, COO for PNW Farmers’ Cooperative; and Chris Wood, CEO of Trout Unlimited.
Registration is now available and tickets can be purchased at the Andrus Center website for $10: bit.ly/3wwUHg9.
A limited number of scholarships are available and are distributed on a first come, first serve basis. To request a scholarship, please find the online request form on the website.