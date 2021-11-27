There are two shows featuring Idaho icons and history coming to PBS. “Spud Country” reveals a year in the life of Idaho’s agriculture communities and “Caxton: An American Press” looks at “the storied history of the Idaho printing business.”
In Idaho, raising spuds is a traditional way of life. From planting to harvest, potato farming provides not only food but jobs, friends, family, community, culture, tradition and even fun. Dubbed the “potato state,” more than half of Idaho’s counties grow potatoes, producing 13 billion pounds a year. But beyond the numbers, what matters is potato harvest at sunset and the goodwill of Idaho’s agricultural community.
Outdoor Idaho spent the past year gathering dozens of interviews and thousands of video clips in order to showcase an entire year’s worth of potato growing. Filmmakers observed the brute force it takes to farm spuds. It’s not easy and it’s certainly not simple. And in Idaho, potatoes are big business, which means high risk and high reward. From potato farmers to potato scientists, the film’s producers spoke with the people whose livelihoods are dependent on spuds.
The result is “Spud Country,” an episode of Outdoor Idaho that airs Sunday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. on Idaho Public Television.
“My appreciation for agriculture has skyrocketed since I began putting this show together,” said producer Lauren Melink. “It’s incredible the number of people it takes to ensure the entire potato operation goes off without a hitch. And all the offshoot businesses that are born from potatoes, like potato soap and potato vodka, are a bit mind-boggling when you think about it.”
There’s pride in Idaho potatoes, and “Spud Country” gets to the root of that pride — uncovering how potatoes came to Idaho and why they’re still celebrated in the streets of our towns and cities.
From potatoes to printing …
When J.H. Gipson joined his small family printing business in Caldwell, Idaho, in 1904, he was barely 20 years old and a junior high school dropout. Over the next six decades, Gipson would grow Caxton Printers into a successful publishing, printing and school-services company. Today, Caxton is thought to be the oldest independent publishing house west of the Rockies, and prints everything from books to ballots.
Caxton: An American Press on Idaho Experience (Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 PM on Idaho Public Television) takes a closer look at Caxton Press, the publishing arm of the company. Viewers will see some of the unique books published by the press, and learn about the intriguing life of J.H. Gipson, who was an avid libertarian. The film also follows the printing of the newest addition to Caxton’s booklist, “Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt.”
“I’ve always been fascinated with printing presses,” said producer Marcia Franklin. “And I’d read so many of Caxton’s books that I wanted to know more about that iconic company.”
The documentary also features Alessandro Meregaglia, an archivist at Boise State University who has uncovered new material about Caxton for a book he’s writing. Meregaglia shows the current publisher, Scott Gipson, letters between his great-grandfather J.H. and prominent Americans, letters Gipson had never seen before.
Today, the sixth generation of Gipsons — sisters Megan and Hannah — works at Caxton. The company has survived a fire, two world wars, the Great Depression and now a pandemic.
As Meregaglia says, “The history of Caxton printers is an Idaho story. And it’s a great story for the state, because it shows that this publisher in the middle of nowhere not only could survive, but even thrive.”