Originally posted to BoiseDev.com March 2.Pizza and beer purveyor Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom closed its doors for the final time this weekend in downtown Boise.
The national chain restaurant, a staple of the Union Block at 730 Idaho St., first opened in 1996. A sign in the window notes the restaurant is permanently closed, but that its location at Boise Towne Square remains open.
News reports indicate Old Chicago recently closed down stores in Dallas, Minnesota, Omaha and other areas.
Old Chicago features a large line of on-tap beers, plus pizza, burgers and other pub-style fare. The Boise restaurant predates dozens of other restaurants in the downtown area, keeping its doors open for nearly 25 years. CraftWorks Holdings of Nashville owns the restaurant. It also operates several other brands.
“This was purely a business decision as we continue to focus on other Old Chicago locations throughout the country,” Josh Kern, CraftWorks’ chief experience officer said in a statement. “It’s never easy to close a restaurant. We appreciate our teams and raving fans of the brand and we certainly enjoyed operating this restaurant in downtown Boise. We continue to be optimistic about the future of Old Chicago and are pleased with recent progress made on several growth initiatives that we believe should have a meaningful impact on our business.”
As recently as December, the restaurant hosted its annual “Miracle on Idaho Street” event. Each Christmas, the restaurant provided a free meal to members of the community in need. The event served 800 meals in 2019.