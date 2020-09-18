OddJobbers.com, a startup from Spokane, Washington announced in a news release it is launching in the Boise Area. The company, initially founded by Gonzaga students in 2018, connects local college students who need to earn money with residents who need help around their home. The Odd Jobs typically include things like yard work, moving help, or home cleaning.
The startup is backed by several investors including members of the Spokane Angel Alliance like Kickstarter III, the Morningstar Foundation, and recent Spokane mayor David Condon.
OddJobbers is looking to provide work opportunities to dozens of college students from the Boise area. OddJobbers recently launched a new platform that allows customers to book helpers nearly instantly. They have begun signing up students from Boise State University, Northwest Nazarene University, and College of Western Idaho this week, and will make a full launch for customers at the end of September, the news release said.