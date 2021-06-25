BOISE — Cabela’s in Boise announced in a press release it is looking for dozens of new team members and offering a major cash incentive for candidates acting quickly. The outdoor retailer is offering a $750 sign-on bonus for new “Outfitters” hired by July 1.
New hires will receive $250 after 30 days of service and $500 after 120 days. Team members also receive:
- Merchandise discounts up to 45% off
- Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay
- Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members
Earlier this year, Forbes ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s in the top 10 among “America’s Best Employers” as part of a nationwide survey of 500 large firms.
Friendly individuals who want to share their passion of the outdoors are strongly encouraged to apply at cabelas.com/careers and selecting the Boise location. Contact Cabela’s at (208) 672-7900 with questions.
To be eligible for the sign-on bonus, Outfitters must remain in good standing and meet minimum hour requirements. Bass Pro Shops is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace.
Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering a collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors.