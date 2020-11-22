Norco, a large, privately owned welding, safety, medical and gas supplier, announced in a press release the acquisition of Arc Services in West Jordan, Utah as a strategic addition to its automation and welder services. Norco assumed ownership on Nov. 1, 2020.
Arc Services, established in 1998, is “the west’s dominant regional automation and welding equipment repair facility,” the release said. They specialize in the repair and service of all welding, plasma system, cutting table and automation equipment built by major manufacturers. “Knowing that down time is costly, they have the manpower, knowledge, resources and abilities to get their customers up and operating quickly,” said the release.
With this acquisition, Norco signals its dedication to the future and gains western dominance in the automation and welder service sector. More importantly, it demonstrates their ongoing commitment to supporting and servicing customer needs from top to bottom, said the release, be it routine maintenance and repair of existing equipment or full scale, on-site automation and technical services.
According to Robert Gerry, executive vice president — Industrial, “We are very excited about partnering with Arc Services. At Norco, we are 100 percent committed to our industrial customers which includes not only their ongoing productivity but their financial success moving forward. Investments like these reinforce our commitment and allow us to truly ‘serve our customers better’ each and every day.”
Norco, an employee-owned family company based in Boise, “is proud to be among the thousands of privately-owned businesses nationwide that offer their employees a meaningful stake in the business through employee stock ownership (ESOP),” said the release. We share a common mission of, “Serving You Better.” We work hard every day to support and serve the communities where we work and live.
As one of the nation’s privately-owned medical, welding, safety and gas supplier, Norco currently operates more than 70 branches in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.