BOISE—Transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses are invited to join the Hire Heroes USA Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. MT. The nonprofit hosting the event announced in a press release it is a free event for all eligible job seekers. The virtual career fair provides an opportunity for Boise-area veteran and military spouses job seekers to connect virtually with recruiters from the safety of home.
With the nation’s unemployment rate above 10% and veteran unemployment at 8.6% at last measurement in June, this event will provide a safe and convenient way for candidates to find a new career during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the release.
Registration for next Thursday's event will remain open for job seekers until it concludes at 1 p.m. MT. Transitioning service members, veterans and military spouse job seekers can register at careereco.com.
Participants will have access to at least 51 employers who are actively seeking veterans and military spouse talent to join their teams.
“It’s known that veterans and military spouses bring great value to companies," said Stacy Kramer, Hire Heroes USA employer relations assistant program manager. "We always hear from companies about the success they have with that population. They know it’s a great candidate pool they’re getting access to.”
Participating companies are looking to hire qualified individuals to work in accounting, IT, human resources, sales, logistics, administration and marketing, among other professions.
Job seekers will need a computer with internet access to participate, but webcams are not required. However, employers can initiate video chats with candidates who have webcams and grant access. Job seekers are encouraged to dress for success and research employers participating in the event ahead of time.
For employers who are interested in hiring veterans and military spouses, or for a full and up-to-date list of attending employers go to the website: hireheroesusa.org.