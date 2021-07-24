We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

BOISE — The Boise Young Professionals organization announced in a press release it is gearing up for the 15th Annual BYP Gala and is reaching out for help from the local business community. BYP honors young professionals every year by handing out awards for professionals who personify the core values of thei organization. This year, BYP is asking the local community to nominate professionals and businesses for the following awards: Young Leader of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Best Next Generation Workplace, and Young Professional of the Year.
BYP will be accepting nominations through Friday, Aug. 6. For more information on the awards, or to nominate a young professional for an award, visit the website:boiseyp.org.
“We’re excited to celebrate our 15th Annual BYP Gala and recognize the very talented young professionals in the Treasure Valley” said Madison Warner, leadership development manager at the Boise Metro Chamber. “Our annual gala is the ideal opportunity to bring the young professionals and business leaders in the valley together to share the impact we have on the local community, and of course, to celebrate the many achievements of the young professionals in the valley.”
The 15th Annual Gala will take place at the Boise Centre on Sept. 30 from 5-8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Aug. 9, 2021. Special thank you to the 2021 gala sponsors: Northwest Nazarene University, Micron, and United Heritage.
In 2006, the Boise Metro Chamber launched Boise Young Professionals (BYP) to develop and retain a talented workforce in the Boise Valley by connecting, empowering, and engaging young professionals. BYP has grown to an organization of over 1,900 members that represent more than 300 different companies.