FIRST POSTED ON BOISEDEV.COM ON FEBRUARY 10, 2021The City of McCall will no longer allow the construction of new super-sized homes, part of a new ordinance about general development standards.
Within the city’s updated zoning code is a new 10,000 square foot housing cap. The size includes all roof-covered areas such as garages and patios. Homes 9,999 square feet or smaller are still allowed.
The average size of a home in Idaho is 2,108 square feet, according to data from the St. Louis Fed. The average size does not include garages or covered-patios unlike the 10,0000 square foot cap imposed by McCall, which does.
Also within the code are changes city leaders hope will better protect Payette Lake. Any man-made areas, such as a patio or newly created beach are not permitted within 50 feet of the lake.
Existing homes or improvements that don’t meet the new code are grandfathered in.
The City of McCall’s Community and Economic Director, Michelle Groenevelt says they made changes to the planning and zoning code to achieve the vision laid out in the 2018 Comprehensive Plan.
“McCall is a diverse, small town united to maintain a safe, clean, healthy, and attractive environment,” Groenevelt said. “It is a friendly, progressive community that is affordable and sustainable.”