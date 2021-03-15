First posted on BoiseDev.com on MARCH 11, 2021Maybe lawyers will have a new place to hang out?
The Crescent No Lawyers Bar & Grill is closed, but the building will transform into something new.
The iconic Boise Bench bar on Franklin Road has been sold to Spokane Realtor Jordan Tampien who plans to split the sports bar into two restaurants and add 48 residential units onto the lot by the end of the summer. Tampien said one-half of the restaurant will become a “higher end brunch spot” and the other half will be a cozy, family-friendly gastropub.
This is one of several projects Tampien has going in the Boise area. He is also developing some parcels near 34th Street in Garden City, revamping the Old Dutch Goose and a fourth project that hasn’t closed yet he could not discuss.
“We’re from Spokane and we feel like there’s similar growth, but in Boise there’s an opportunity to bring what we’re doing in Spokane and compliment the amazing things happening in Bosie already,” he said. “We’re joining a ship that’s already moving really fast and hopefully we can help a little.”
Tampien said his group already turned in an application for the project, which only requires design review approval. He hopes for a 90 to 120 day remodel before the new restaurants open. He said the rents for the apartments will range from $1,050 to $1,200 for a one bedroom unit and between $1,450 and $1,600 for the two bedroom, two bath units.
Honoring the history
Although The Crescent closed, Tampien said they hope to honor the history of the bar with decorations and the feel of the space. He said the project will continue to boost development on the Bench, which he called an up-and-coming area.
“The Bench is an underutilized area with older building stock starting to get redeveloped and we thought this project would help that transformation,” he said.
Butch and Jody Morrison owned The Crescent for decades — first in a small spot on Orchard St. before building out the large 8,500 square foot bar and restaurant in the current location at Franklin and Phillippi St. The first bar opened in 1963 — giving The Crescent a nearly 60-year run in Boise.
The quirky “No Lawyers” motif started off after the Morrisons got into a legal dispute and decided to blow off some steam with the humorous — but also serious? — rule barring lawyers.
A manager told BoiseDev the Morrisons decided it was time to retire, and the digital sign out front sends along a last congratulations.
No word on if the sale required any lawyers.
BoiseDev’s Don Day contributed to this report.