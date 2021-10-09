Northwest Nazarene University announced in a press release it has launched a new Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) degree in Clinical Psychology. With dual entry points, the program is designed for students to enter directly from an undergraduate psychology program or for those with a master’s degree in a social science field.
“We’ve discovered that there is a great need for psychologists in Idaho,” said program director Elizabeth List. “With a lack of local doctoral programs and the ever-growing chasm between individuals seeking mental health care and qualified psychologists, we’re excited to be able to offer a solution that will only aid transformation in our own Boise Valley and beyond.”
NNU’s PsyD program will prepare students to be practitioner-scholars who integrate faith into their roles as clinical psychologists. Graduates of the program will be prepared for licensure in the practice of clinical psychology, which includes psychotherapy/counseling, psychological and cognitive assessment and program administration.
Program completion will take 4-5 years depending upon point of entry and includes a 1-year internship. Classes are offered on the Nampa campus in the late afternoons or evenings and weekends to accommodate working adults.
The PsyD program will be the third doctoral program offered at NNU, along with the Doctor of Philosophy and Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership programs. The program will be submitting an Intent to Apply application to the American Psychological Association (APA) Commission on Accreditation in the spring of 2023.
Applications for the PsyD in Clinical Psychology are being accepted now for its first cohort, which will begin fall of 2022. More information can be found at: nnu.edu/psyd.
Founded in 1913, Northwest Nazarene University is a comprehensive Christian university with 80 undergraduate areas of study, 18 master’s degrees in six different disciplines, five Education Specialists degrees and three doctoral degrees. NNU sits on an 88-acre residential campus in the heart of the Boise Valley, with online and extension campuses in Idaho Falls and in 35 countries around the world.
NNU is committed to providing a transformational education that prepares its students to pursue a meaningful life rooted in timeless values and empowered by community, equipping them to become God’s creative and redemptive agent in the world. NNU’s 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students hail from 41 states and 27 countries. It has more than 6,000 continuing education students from a variety of professions, and more than 10,000 high school students who participate in the University’s concurrent credit program.
NNU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU), a regional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA), and has been ranked by Princeton Review and U.S. News and World Report as one of the top regional universities in the West and as a “Best Value” institution for delivering high-quality education at an affordable price.