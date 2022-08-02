First posted on BoiseDev.com on July 27Tiny meets luxury. That’s the motto at The Smokejumper, a new tiny home resort in Idaho City.
Tim Hurlbut says he and his girlfriend Lynn Wong, who’s an interior designer, fell in love with the idea of turning quirky spaces into unique rentals during the pandemic when the two renovated an old barn. When the couple saw an old mobile home park for sale in Idaho City, they knew it was their next opportunity to create something original.
“The owner didn’t want to make any repairs to the mobile home park and it was totally against code,” Hurlbut explained. “We looked at the property and thought it would be a fun challenge.”
Open for business
Fast forward to July 2022, The Smokejumper is open for business. The resort features seven tech-friendly tiny homes an old smokejumper building that’s been converted into a shared laundry room and coffee bar.
All tiny homes are equipped with a full kitchenette, king-size bed, pullout couch, a bathroom with a full shower, and a 5G router. The facade features smart glass that can turn frosty with a push of a button for privacy.
Outside, each home has a deck, four chairs, and a Solo Smokeless Firestove.
“Our mantra is tiny, niche luxury,” Hurlbut said. “We want to make sure we can accommodate people who are traveling and like the outdoors but who also need to be productive.”
The resort also has two full EV charging hookups.
To stay at this unique property, it will cost you $149 per night. The resort is also available to rent out as whole for weddings, reunions, and group retreats.