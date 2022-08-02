9B37FC2E-A1D9-4995-B52C-73F20B0C6576.jpg

The Smokejumper tiny home resort in Idaho City.

 Courtesy The Smokejumper

First posted on BoiseDev.com on July 27Tiny meets luxury. That’s the motto at The Smokejumper, a new tiny home resort in Idaho City.

Tim Hurlbut says he and his girlfriend Lynn Wong, who’s an interior designer, fell in love with the idea of turning quirky spaces into unique rentals during the pandemic when the two renovated an old barn. When the couple saw an old mobile home park for sale in Idaho City, they knew it was their next opportunity to create something original.

