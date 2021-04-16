NAMPA—Intensive Healing Therapy announced in a press release it will officially open a new Treasure Valley program to help people coping with PTSD, the stress of COVID-19 and other trauma from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
This year especially, with the added stress of COVID-19, more and more people are seeking mental health services, said the release. Intensive Healing Therapy offers "breakthrough, non-medicated treatment programs and solution-based therapies." Therapies are tailored to treat a wide range of challenges and enable positive changes in people’s lives by "helping people rewire their brain, reprocess their past and reclaim their lives." The program treats all those suffering from traumatic and debilitating issues affecting their lives, including veterans and first responders.
"We offer life-changing solutions in an intensive peaceful manner,” founder Johnny Urrutia said. “IHT provides the opportunity to establish healthy decision-making through experiential modalities rather than reliance on medication to support people in their journey to a healthy, happy life."
The therapy can help patients make progress quickly, without using drugs, said the release. In what often can take years, in two short weeks many patients see dramatic improvement, it said.
Treatments include: Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, Brainwave Feedback Therapy, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Emotional Link Therapy, Chronic Pain Therapy, and other modalities without the use of narcotics.
Scott Graham, IHT’s CEO describes the program as, “a week of intensity, but hosted in the competent, compassionate hands of the IHT team where you will feel supported and encouraged. Patients are provided the tools to affect positive changes after the program and for the rest of their lives.”
Following an intensive first week, a patient transitions to remote outpatient services for the duration of the program. This allows people to return to their families and jobs while still receiving structure and support.
IHT at the Back 40 Ranch provides seven and 14-day programs with 30-day follow-up services and support.
Stop by any time during the grand opening on Friday, April 23 or Saturday, April 24 to learn more. The Back 40 Ranch is located at 8899 S. Black Cat Road in Nampa.
A complimentary BBQ lunch will be served both days until gone.
For more information, visit: intensivehealingtherapy.com.