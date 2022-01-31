A new extension to 28th Street in the west downtown area will add a north-south route across a one-time car dealership parking lot. Soon, the area could be home to hundreds of apartments in several projects planned in the area.
As BoiseDev reported last month, developer Roundhouse hopes to build a multiple-phase mixed-use project on the large block between Main St., Whitewater Park Blvd., Fairview Ave. and 27th St. The company acquired the bulk of the property from the City of Boise in 2015. Roundhouse, then known as LocalConstruct, executed a trade with the city for the land by purchasing the Spaulding Ranch property in west Boise and trading for the downtown site.
Idaho State Code allows governments to make equal trades for property. In order to balance the value of the Spaulding Ranch property with the higher-valued downtown site, LocalConstruct agreed to cut a road through the site to diminish the overall property value.
Initially, the plan called to 29th Street, but the city approved Roundhouse’s pitch to instead extend 28th.
The planned street calls for two travel lanes, one going in each direction, with parking on both sides. A series of trees are planned along both sides, dividing the road from an 8-foot “pedestrian zone.” The plan does not call for a dedicated bike lane.
Site plan for new 28th St. Via T-O Engineers
The lot is one of the largest remaining vacant pieces of ground in the downtown area. It used to be home to Roundtree Chevrolet, which moved to west Boise in 1997. Plans for a police station, an entertainment center, and a Boise baseball stadium all came and went.
Roundhouse’s first phase plan for its Whitewater project would include 169 apartment units using modular construction, as well as a parking garage and a daycare. A future phase to the west of the new 28th street could add additional housing and other uses.