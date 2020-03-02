Originally posted to BoiseDev.com Feb. 24.Music fans can now enjoy a new record store on the Boise Bench. Modern Sounds Vinyl & Music opened late last year in the Vista Plaza at 556 S. Vista Ave., near Jumpin’ Janet’s.
The Boise Weekly first spotted the new store in a profile just before Christmas. It offers a selection of vinyl in a small former clothing store location. Co-owners Matt Eggers and Derek Anderson started the store, following a passion for music, according to BW.
The shop operates just four days per week — Thursday through Sunday, for now. Modern Sounds sells, buys and trades music — and says they are also stocking a “growing selection” of newer music on vinyl, too.
“I kept looking at the space and daydreaming about it,” Anderson told BW. “I finally thought, ‘Why not take a shot or you’ll never know?’ If you’re going to do something in life it should be something you like.”
Recently touted inventory includes Nina Simone’s version of “I Put A Spell On You,” Tom Petty’s mid-90s solo effort “Wildflowers” and even some Ice T.
The latest entry gives Boise a trio of stores specializing in records. The largest — and oldest — remains The Record Exchange in downtown Boise. Record World on Broadway Ave. also serves those looking for albums pressed to plastic.
Modern Sound Vinyl & Music is open Thursday and Friday from 5 — 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.