New location offers non-intimidating Judgement Free Zone®, low cost memberships, extremely high cleanliness and sanitization standards, and more
Join now for just $0 down and then $10 a month with no commitment, or $1 down and $22.99 a month for a PF Black Card®, through October 15
NAMPA — Planet Fitness opened its doors at its new Nampa location on Aug. 13 at 2040 Caldwell Blvd.
The fitness center celebrated the opening with a “socially-distanced” ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The Nampa Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Debbie Kling attended the ribbon cutting ceremony to honor the grand opening of the new club. New members can now join for just $0 down and then $10 a month with no commitment, or $1 down and $22.99 a month for a PF Black Card, through October 15.
The new Planet Fitness is 26,095 square feet and offers 120 "state-of-the-art" cardio machines, tons of strength equipment, a 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully-equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth, and more, according to a press release. The facility is open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"We’re thrilled to bring the Judgement Free fitness experience to Nampa,” said Planet Fitness franchisee, Chad Fitton. “At Planet Fitness, we welcome anyone at any fitness level into our friendly, comfortable, and non-intimidating environment. With memberships starting at just $10 a month, you can get an affordable membership at a high-quality fitness center. We encourage you to take a tour of our new Planet Fitness in Nampa and see what our unique, Judgement Free Zone is all about.”
The Judgement Free Zone is where members can experience "a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment," the press release said. The PF Black Card membership, which is $22.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 1,800+ Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, and access to massage beds and chairs and tanning, among other benefits (amenities may vary by location).
For more information or to join online, visit the website: PlanetFitness.com.