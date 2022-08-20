Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A city of Boise press release announced that a newly constructed exit plaza to serve the Boise Airport’s terminal parking facilities is now open. This exit plaza is tied to construction of the new public parking garage and will replace the former exit plaza, which will now be demolished to continue garage construction.

Visitors who may be familiar with the terminal parking’s previous exit route should be aware that the traffic pattern has changed. New wayfinding signage is posted throughout the garage and surface parking lots directing vehicles to exit south, towards the terminal, rather than north as they were previously accustomed.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments