There's a new-ish patio to check out.
Richard’s in Downtown Boise will open a second concept this week in the Inn at 500 Capitol. Red Umbrella Bar will invite patrons to enjoy cocktails, wine, beer and a menu of appetizers on the second-floor patio of the hotel.
“We wanted to use this amazing second-floor outdoor space as a fun, casual bar where guests can enjoy a drink and some bites—either before dinner downstairs at Richard’s or before heading off and exploring downtown Boise,” Richard’s General Manager Jim Borton, Jr. said. “Everything on the menu is happy hour pricing all night, and we have Industry Night on Sundays to celebrate Boise’s great hospitality employees.”
Richard’s utilized the patio space during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving folks a place to enjoy outdoor dining. It will now formalize the setup.
The appetizer menu is on the light side — with a charcuterie board, bruschetta, shrimp cocktail, and potato chips.
Cocktails include the Patio Spike Lemonade — a huckleberry vodka drink, Summer – a gin and lemon offering, and the Myrtle Mule — a Moscow mule made with tequila and hibiscus.
Red Umbrella Bar is a straightforward name, taking its cue from the literal red umbrellas on the patio.
“While guests will get the great service Richard’s is known for in the Red Umbrella Bar, we wanted a separate name and concept to emphasize the casual summer vibe we’re going for up there,” Borton said.
Red Umbrella Bar will only be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night, as well as First Thursday. The bar was open for the first time on Friday, May 27.