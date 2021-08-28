BOISE — The College of Innovation and Design at Boise State University received unanimous approval from the Idaho State Board of Education to launch a new online Bachelor of Arts in Digital Innovation and Design for spring 2022. This program is an expansion of the existing certificate programs offered through the College of Innovation and Design, it was announced in a press release about the new program.
The Bachelor of Arts in Digital Innovation and Design integrates technology and creativity to empower students to excel in an evolving digital workplace.
“This degree empowers our students to be meaningful contributors to society and competitive in the workplace of today and the future,’’ said Gordon Jones, dean of the College of Innovation and Design. “Our faculty partnerships with experts from the digital tech community will ensure this program stays relevant into the future.”
The program offers a foundation in the twenty-first-century skills of critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity, and innovation. Additionally, students implement innovative digital approaches and techniques and apply design methodologies to solve practical problems creatively. The digital innovation and design program’s staff and faculty use experience in the creative and tech sectors to build positive, meaningful student experiences. The program employs innovative approaches to promote student success, including embedded mentoring, cohort building, and integrated academic and career advising.
“The digital innovation and design degree prepares students for the digital future,” Dawn Shepherd, digital innovation and design program director said. “It’s designed for students who have a passion for technology and innovation and want to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”
The Bachelor of Arts in Digital Innovation and Design follows a stackable, micro-achievement model, with students earning stepwise certificates rather than waiting until completion of the entire bachelor’s program. After one year, students will earn their first certificate while building a foundation for their degree. Throughout the rest of their degree program, students customize their degree by choosing three additional certifications — plus many more industry-specific credentials — that meet their specific career goals and ambitions.
The digital innovation and design program provides new opportunities for students by combining technology and creativity. Through the micro-achievement model, degree certificates can be applied to the workforce starting year one. The addition of the online digital innovation and design program expands the boundaries of higher education and opens doors to increased career opportunities.
To learn more about Boise State University’s digital innovation and design program, go to the website: boisestate.edu/online.