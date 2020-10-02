NAMPA — Mission Aviation Fellowship, a global nonprofit Christian organization, announced in a press release the dedication of a new 8,000-square-foot facility at their U.S. headquarters located at the Nampa Airport.
The facility will serve as a gathering place for MAF employees who are in Nampa for training, families serving overseas that are on break, and local staff. The building includes meeting rooms, an activity room, library and study, computer stations, a large kitchen and dining area for 45 people, as well as a teen and children’s center. It also includes an outdoor patio with grills.
“Each year we host several hundred people for training and meetings, said David Holsten, president and CEO of MAF. "Most of them are families and they can often be here for extended periods of time as they prepare for overseas service. This facility provides a place, other than their apartment, for pilots to study, an area for kids to play, and for people to gather in during their down time.”
They broke ground on the two-story, 8,000-square-foot facility on Oct. 29, 2019 and the building cost $1.7 million to construct. Mussell Construction of Nampa was the project contractor and the architecture completed by Network Architects.
Besides the administrative and hangar buildings, MAF’s 19-acre compound also holds six one-to-three-bedroom duplexes and triplexes with an adjoining playground, a maintenance building, and a shower/laundry building that serves the RV park used by volunteers. Two additional duplexes are currently under construction on the property.
Mission Aviation Fellowship was founded in 1945 by WWII pilots who had a vision for using aviation to spread the gospel. Since that time, MAF has grown to a global family of organizations serving in 37 countries across Africa, Asia, Eurasia, Indonesia, and Latin America, supporting the work of missionaries, Bible translators, and relief and humanitarian agencies around the world. The U.S. headquarters is in Nampa, Idaho. maf.org