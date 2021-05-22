First posted on BoiseDev.com on May 19, 2021.Doors, and new opportunities, are open at Life’s Kitchen’s new cafe — now located in the former Marie Callender’s on Fairview Ave. in Boise.
Since December, the non-profit has been operating out of The Salvation Army Boise Corps office. Life’s Kitchen works with youth and young adults facing barriers in life.
Rory’s Cafe
The new cafe, named after founder Rory Farrow, is now open to the public Monday – Friday from 7am – 2pm at 8574 W. Fairview Ave., near Milwaukee St.
The menu includes a variety of breakfast and lunch options.
“I think our supports, future students, and the community will be very pleased with the New Life’s Kitchen,” Communications and Grants Manager Cory Rodriguez said.
In addition to the cafe, there are three classrooms and a banquet room for trainees to use at the new location.
“From our training program, cafe, and state-of-the-art kitchen, there are going to be a lot of cool things coming from LK for years to come,” Rodriguez said.
Along with the new location, Life’s Kitchen provides school lunches and catering.
Enrolling New Trainees
According to Rodriguez, the new building will allow the non-profit to increase the number of youth served by 100% — reaching 100-125 each year.
Life’s Kitchen is now taking applications for enrollment into the workforce development, food service, life skills, and GED training program for 16-24-year-olds.
In addition to its training programs and food services, Life’s Kitchen provides over 2200 charitable meals a week to those in need in our community.