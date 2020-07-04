First posted on BoiseDev.com on June 30, 2020.
A new juice bar will open in Downtown Boise near the Grove Plaza.
Kwench Juice Cafe plans a full-service juice, smoothie and CBD shop in the former location of the Snake River Tea Room on Eighth Street near Main Street in Boise.
Snake River Tea shifted to an online-only model at the beginning of the year, closing its physical retail store.
The franchised Kwench menu includes raw juices, juice cleanse programs, juice shots, smoothies, and açai and pitaya bowls. It sits directly across the Eighth Street pedestrian street from Tropical Smoothie Cafe, which also offers juices and smoothies — as well as food items.
Kwench currently features nine locations across the country, with another 10 in the works, including Boise.