First posted on BoiseDev.com on May 27, 2021
While the Boise River is pretty tame with thousands floating it unguided each summer, a new tour will go beyond the typical Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park stretch.
Boise River Outdoor Opportunities will take to the Boise River this summer, offering guided half-day tours starting at Ann Morrison Park and ending at Westmoreland Park by the Glenwood Bridge.
“They can have an experience on Class 1-2 water and observe nature such as blue heron, osprey, king fishers, cormorants and more,” Boise River Outdoor Opportunities owner Adam Bass said.
Tours last about three hours and cost about $50 per person. Transportation and equipment are also provided.
“It’s a great way to spend part of the day, relax, and chat with friends/family on the raft.”
Although float season on the Boise River runs from mid-June, depending on water levels, through Labor Day, Bass is able to hit the river any time as a licensed guide.
For more information on guided tours, visit the website: thebroo.com.
For updates on the opening of the Boise River 2021 float season, head to the Ada County Parks and Waterways website: adacounty.id.gov.