New raft company gives guided tours on the Boise River.

 Photo courtesy Boise River Outdoor Opportunities.

First posted on BoiseDev.com on May 27, 2021

While the Boise River is pretty tame with thousands floating it unguided each summer, a new tour will go beyond the typical Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park stretch.

Boise River Outdoor Opportunities will take to the Boise River this summer, offering guided half-day tours starting at Ann Morrison Park and ending at Westmoreland Park by the Glenwood Bridge.

“They can have an experience on Class 1-2 water and observe nature such as blue heron, osprey, king fishers, cormorants and more,” Boise River Outdoor Opportunities owner Adam Bass said.

Tours last about three hours and cost about $50 per person. Transportation and equipment are also provided.

“It’s a great way to spend part of the day, relax, and chat with friends/family on the raft.”

Although float season on the Boise River runs from mid-June, depending on water levels, through Labor Day, Bass is able to hit the river any time as a licensed guide.

For more information on guided tours, visit the website: thebroo.com.

For updates on the opening of the Boise River 2021 float season, head to the Ada County Parks and Waterways website: adacounty.id.gov.

