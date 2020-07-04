First posted on BoiseDev.com July 1, 2020.
In April of 2019, we told you about the upcoming new Flying Pie Pizzaria location on Overland Road in West Boise. The new restaurant — the local chain’s sixth — would bring habanero pies, beers and more to the area.
Earlier this spring, most of the construction work wrapped up on the new restaurant in the Elm’s Park Shopping Center at Overland and Five Mile roads. Hiring started. Now, with summer underway, the restaurant announced its July opening.
The $1,000,000 buildout converted two spaces in the shopping center next to Hooligans Pub. The location will use the ‘bistro’ format first launched at Flying Pie’s Broadway location, adding items like pastas, chicken wings and more to the traditional pizza menu.
The chain launched its first restaurant in 1978 and grew slowly over its first few decades. It built up to three locations, then back to just two after closing a spot near Boise State.
In 2011, original owner Howard Oliver (the guy behind the exclamation point on the Boise Library!) sold the business to Florian Penalva. Under Penalva’s ownership, Flying Pie started to expand again, nearing six locations.