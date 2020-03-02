Originally posted to BoiseDev.com on Feb. 26.A new addition to the Boise skyline reached up to its highest height in recent weeks. Construction on the 11th and Idaho building in downtown Boise continues its rapid progress.
“It’s going really well,” Scott Schoenherr with Rafanelli and Nahas said. “We are on schedule and on budget. It’s a trying time to build anything, but it’s coming along really well.”
The office building stands nine stories tall with a rooftop deck on top. It features retail space on the ground floor, facing out on to a new park under development on the site. Office space will fill the remaining floors.
Schoenherr said the project does not have any tenants yet signed, but they just started working with Boise’s Thornton Oliver Keller on leasing.
“We don’t have anyone signed up yet,” he said. “We are talking to everyone. A lot of people are interested, and I’m confident that we’ll get it leased up here quickly.”
Along the park side, he hopes to add restaurants.
“We want to get some food service in there,” he said. We are talking to three or four real good food service providers. That’s really important in that part of town, especially with the park and opening up on to that I think will be fabulous.”
The park, a partnership between Rafanelli and Nahas, the Capital City Development Corporation and the City of Boise, will include a water feature, large trees, grassy area, and high-profile art project.
Both the park and office building should be wrapped up late this year.