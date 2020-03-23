Originally posted on BoiseDev on March 18.BoiseDev first reported on the closing of a Meridian icon last winter – the Hungry Onion. After nearly 60 years in business, the burger joint served up its last December.
Now, permit filings show a new business will move in.
Great Shakes applied for a certificate of occupancy for the building at 334 N. Main St. last month. The business, owned by local entrepreneur Aaron Mayovsky, who also owns and operates several Tropical Snow snowcone shacks around the area.
A sign posted on the site for Great Shakes advertises more than 40 shake flavors, plus soft drinks, mix-ins, and other offerings.
Like Garden City’s Ranch Club, the Hungry Onion popped up in the 1980 film Bronco Billy, starring Clint Eastwood. Co-owner Brooke Robbins told Meridian Press in 2017 Eastwood enjoyed one of their burgers.
Mayovsky said he would not make major changes to the building, outside of some plumbing changes.