BOISE — The Boise Airport announced in a press release it has teamed-up with a locally based company, The Car Park, to offer curbside valet parking to its passengers. The service launched on July 1 — just in time for the busy holiday weekend — and airport valet parking will be available daily from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m., or later, if necessary to accommodate incoming flights. Cost to use the service is $21/day.
“We are constantly looking for ways to improve our passengers’ experience at the Boise Airport,” said Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. “We’re excited to offer this new, ultra-convenient option that will save people time and make parking at the airport easier than ever.”
The valet parking drop-off will be located at the east end of the upper-level departure curb. To use the new service, passengers will pull their vehicle up to the designated valet stand. Here, the passenger will provide their name, phone number and flight information before handing off keys to the attendant. Passengers can request their vehicle by texting the attendant upon arrival.
“The Car Park is excited to partner with the Boise Airport with front door, drop-off/pick-up valet services, to create convenience and ease for the growing number of travelers in the Treasure Valley,” said Chief Executive Officer of The Car Park, Jeff Wolfe.
Reservation capabilities for the valet service are expected to launch mid-July, and will be available through the Boise Airport’s website, iflyboise.com. Valet parking will be offered as a drive-up service at launch, meaning no reservations will be required.
This Boise Airport is currently undergoing a multiyear expansion project, BOI Upgrade, where parking capacity at the terminal is temporarily limited due to construction of two new parking garages.