BOISE — A new studio space for photography, videography, and creatives announced in a press release it has opened in downtown Boise. b Studio is a subsidiary of Boost Media, a local Idaho-based marketing company.
“We’re a creative agency that strives to support local creators, whether individually or other creative businesses,” said Aaron McFarland, owner of Boost Media and b Studio. “We had this big, empty space available and this fit perfectly into everything we do. We can’t wait to see what the local community creates here.”
b Studio is a versatile public space featuring a seamless white cyclorama wall, multiple color backdrops, 15-foot green screen, exposed brick, natural and studio lighting, and other amenities.
The studio is located inside the Boost Media offices, near Sixth and Main Streets in the Old Boise area of downtown. The historic building was once the Telephone Building, next to the Statesman.
“It’s important to us to continue the historic legacy of this building,” said McFarland. “What was once an epicenter for communication is still continued to be a media hub, helping local businesses and creators distribute their message.”
You can learn more about the studio, book sessions, and contact b Studio by visiting their website or following them on social media.
Boost Media is a locally-owned and operated full-service marketing and advertising agency, specializing in digital advertising and marketing services. Since 2017, Boost Media has served local and national companies with digital advertising campaigns, design and print services, and website development.
For more information visit the website: bstudio.space.