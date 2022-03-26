BOISE — Boise State University announced in a press release that its new $4 million ESI Building for Construction Management is being named for the Meridian-based construction company co-owned by Boise State construction management alum Neil Nelson.
“ESI has been working with the Boise State University Construction Management department for over 15 years to support internships and curriculum development,” said ESI Construction President Neil Nelson. “We are excited to help bring this much-needed facility to reality so that the university can continue to provide highly trained and educated students for Idaho’s rapidly growing construction industry.”
The 12,000 square-foot, multi-level building will offer students expanded laboratory structures, state-of-the-art learning environments, a 45-seat computer and construction technology classroom, and new high-bay structures for enhanced exterior lab activities.
“Construction Management is an exciting program that offers students a chance to shape the future — quite literally. Our student growth in the program has boomed and will help meet the demand in our state,” said Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State president. “With ESI Construction’s invaluable support and this state-of-the-art facility, we will expand opportunities for our students and for our state, preparing more people to enter a field that advances the wellbeing of Idaho.”
The ESI Building will be Boise State’s first that will face Beacon Street. The state-of-the-art facility will feature a highly appealing exterior with exposed interiors that highlight a variety of building materials.
“The College of Engineering is grateful for the generosity of ESI Construction and their commitment to student success,” College of Engineering Dean JoAnn S. Lighty said. “This state-of-the-art facility provides tremendous opportunities for our students and faculty not only in Construction Management but also across the college. It allows for expansion of much-needed student experiential learning and collaboration spaces.”
The Construction Management program at Boise State is the only program in the state offering a bachelor’s degree, as well as a minor and certificate for industry professionals.
“Construction industry representatives on the CM Industry Advisory Board committed themselves to building a facility that would serve as the center of the CM community and provide our students a living and learning structure that will enhance the education of the CM students,” Construction Management Associate Professor Casey Cline said. “Through their support and with the lead gift from many local, regional, and national companies, the building will be entirely donor-funded. It is our hope that additional individuals and companies will get behind this project, allowing the CM program to continue preparing students for management and leadership roles in the industry.”