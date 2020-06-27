BOISE, Idaho — Bright Bank announced that it opened its doors to the public Monday, June 22 at its newly minted branch in the Hoff Building located in downtown Boise, with plans for two additional branches in Meridian and Eagle.
The community bank was launched by long-time Idaho banker Mark Houston with the help of a team of experienced local bankers from the Treasure Valley. Bright Bank plans to launch a branch on Fairview Avenue in Meridian later this year and a branch in Eagle in 2021.
As a local community bank, it will provide customers with local decision-making and quick, personalized service.
“Bright Bank is new to the community, but it isn’t new to the industry,” said Houston, president and CEO. “We’ve built a team that will provide banking services across multiple consumer, business and wealth lines of business for individuals and business owners.
“Our focus will be on serving customers face to face while providing a high level of customer service concentrated on delivering an exceptional client experience. The customer, the community and the local economy will have access to a wealth of resources and opportunities.”
The downtown Hoff Building location is open for personal and business banking and will provide safety precautions on its three floors of the building amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The decision to make the bank’s location available to the public was influenced by public safety measures outlined in the governor’s Idaho Rebounds plan. Bright Bank staff will provide personal protective equipment and signage to ensure the safety of all customers.
As a community bank, Bright Bank is invested in the success of its friends and neighbors. Besides providing innovative products and the latest in safe, convenient banking tools, Bright Bank takes pride in developing long-term relationships with each and every one of its customers.