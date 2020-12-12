Goldfish Swim School of Boise opens with COVID-19 precautions in place
BOISE – Goldfish Swim School, a learn-to-swim franchise concept, opened its first location in Idaho Dec. 1 offering water safety and swim lessons for children ages four months to 12 years old. Goldfish Swim School of Boise is located at 1001 N. Milwaukee St. and is owned by local husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Andrew and Emily Wyckoff, according to a press release about the company.
Families can enroll children in a range of swim lesson and water safety instruction that utilizes a proprietary curriculum, “The Science of SwimPlay,” said the release. The curriculum “helps to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment.” The school offers flexible scheduling and free make-up lessons.
“We’re thankful to bring the golden experience of Goldfish Swim School to families across Boise,” said Emily Wyckoff. “We’ve created a fun, welcoming and warm place for kids to learn how to swim. Our 90-degree water and tropical setting is inviting to kids and parents alike, and our instructors use integrity, compassion and trust to as they work with each student.”
Drowning remains the No. 1 cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages 1-4, taking the lives of three children in the United States every day, said the release. Goldfish Swim School is committed to making a positive difference to help lower the staggering statistics. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children begin swim lessons at age 1 to decrease risk of childhood drowning.
The swim school features ocean-life-themed murals, private changing huts, a state-of-the-art pool sanitization system, and an air-conditioned viewing gallery for parents and guardians. The school’s amenities include the Snack Shack snack bar, Treasure Island Pro Shop for swim gear, swimsuit dryers, and an island-style hair-drying station.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goldfish Swim School of Boise has implemented strict sanitization procedures and school policies to ensure social distancing and to abide by guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some of the various processes include: health assessments of all team members upon arrival to screen for illness, protective equipment to be worn by instructors at all times and by members while entering and exiting the facility, and heightened attention to sanitization of all high-traffic areas and commonly touched facility elements.
The school is offering a holiday package: The Serious Swimmer package which includes a 3-month swim package, a $10 Snack Shack punch card and a waived registration fee, regularly priced at $300+ is available for a limited time for $265.
For more information or to register for classes, visit goldfishswimschool.com/boise or call (208) 800-0823.
Bailey Glasser opens Boise outpost with new partner
National firm Bailey Glasser LLP has opened its first office in Boise, Idaho, with a partner and an associate from Andersen Schwartzman PLLC, a press release announced.
With two decades of commercial litigation experience, Ben Schwartzman officially opened the new office Dec. 1.
Joining Schwartzman is associate attorney Nick Warden, who has seven years of legal experience. Prior to joining the firm, the pair were already based in Boise.
Bailey Glasser has opened three other offices this year, including offices in Chicago, Illinois and Oakland, California, in February; and an office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in August, according to a spokesperson for the firm.
Schwartzman told Law360 he hopes his background in complex litigation, including representing agbased companies, will help him carve out more clients in various industries, such as natural resources.
“It seemed as though it was really a symbiotic fit for the two of us, because I brought (Bailey Glasser) something that is very similar to and an expansion of what they already do tremendously well,” Schwartzman said.
In one example of Schwartzman’s class action work, the attorney helped merchants win hundreds of millions of dollars after they were forced to accept debit cards in violation of federal antitrust laws, the firm said.
Schwartzman has also worked pro bono with refugee and immigrant families against abuses by predatory consumer practices, the firm said.
Bailey Glasser has more than 55 lawyers in 12 offices in the U.S.