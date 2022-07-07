A new six-story building could sprout up just steps from the Idaho Statehouse.
Swanby Investment Group, the firm led by Ednetics CEO Shawn Swanby, hopes to tear down an old bank building at 800 W. State St. and replace it with a new six-story building that would include a number of uses.
The project, on land Swanby owns kitty-corner from the Statehouse, would build two levels of underground parking, a ground-floor space for retail or a restaurant, office space on the second floors, and residential on the second through sixth levels.
Pre-application notes filed by the City of Boise noted the project could feature either “condo or apartment” and that the design was still fluid as of early June.
Rezoning needed
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Swanby has filed to rezone the property from its current designation as limited office to C-5, or central business. C-5 is the zoning that applies to much of Downtown Boise. C-5 generally stops at State St., with the light office designation prevalent in the area north of the Statehouse.
In addition to the zoning change, the project would also need to reach a development agreement with the city and win design review approval.
Swanby purchased the ground as well as the nearby Carnegie Library building along Washington St. In 2019, Swanby announced an ambitious plan to upgrade the library building into office space for his Ednetics firm. The plan never materialized, and the State of Idaho decided to buy the building for the University of Idaho law school. That plan also fell through, as BoiseDev reported in May.
Home Federal Bank owned the 8th and State site until 2000. The State of Idaho purchased it in 2000, and leased it back to the bank, which later closed. Adelia Simplot purchased it in 2017, and sold it to Swanby Investment Group in 2020.
The bank building dates to 1965 according to Ada County Assessor records.