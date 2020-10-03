On Oct. 12, Broken Yolk Cafe is slated to open its first location in Idaho. The new brunch spot’s Meridian address is: 3110 W. Quintale Dr.
Franchise owner Steve Holdeman, originally from Wenatchee, Washington has called Idaho home since 1996. Holdeman recently had brunch at a Broken Yolk Cafe in Mesa, Arizona while on vacation and after eating breakfast there he knew he had to take it concept back home.
“I loved the food and I am thrilled to bring this unique breakfast, brunch and lunch concept to Idaho with the first location landing in Meridian,” Holdeman said.
The Original Broken Yolk Café started in 1979 in Pacific Beach, a local beach community in San Diego, California. A 2009 feature on The Travel Channel’s “Man vs Food” introduced the cafe to millions of viewers outside of Southern California, it said in a press release. Broken Yolk Cafe has now grown to 32 locations nationwide, with 10 more in development.
Broken Yolk Cafe has won “Best Breakfast” awards” in every city they are in, said the release.
In addition to traditional breakfast fare, the cafe specialties include: unique benedicts, large portions, a large variety of omelets, fresh baked biscuits and muffins, “Tiki Toast” (French toast made with King’s Hawaiian bread), and Mimosa and Bloody Mary flights. brokenyolkcafe.com