BOISE — The Boise Metro Chamber announced in a press release it has made it easy for Treasure Valley professionals on the go to take advantage of its latest effort to connect the community with top business leaders and policy makers. The Chamber’s new Idaho Cutthroat Business Podcast focuses on what local professionals can learn from its guests’ personal and professional experiences.
The show is hosted by Boise Metro Chamber’s Senior Director of Government and Community Affairs Jeremy Field and Community Affairs Manager Tori Thomas.
“Our guests are interesting business professionals and policy makers that make real impacts here in Idaho,” said Field. “I always wanted to listen to a podcast that highlights these fields and was Idaho specific. The Boise Metro Chamber is making that possible.”
Recently featured business executives have included former Albertsons VP Andy Scoggin; TalentSpark’s VP, Executive Recruiting Allison Bruce; and Micron Special Advisor Joel Poppen. Governor Brad Little and several state legislators have also made appearances to explore issues that affect Idaho businesses and the local economy.
“I enjoy doing the podcast because these conversations open the door to why Idaho is so great,” said Thomas. “It’s the people and all the love and appreciation they have for our state and communities. It’s exciting to be a part of this, and I hope folks enjoy listening!”
The podcast’s name is derived from Idaho’s state fish, the cutthroat trout. New episodes are available every Monday on podcasting platforms.