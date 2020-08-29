Boise Airport has announced new nonstop service between Boise and Palm Springs. The seasonal service begins Nov. 19, 2020 and continues through Feb. 7, 2021. The route will have two weekly flights, on Thursday and Sunday.
“The Boise Airport is thrilled that Allegiant Air will bring nonstop service to Palm Springs,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. “The Boise community has a strong link and propensity to travel to California markets. Combining that demand with Allegiant’s affordable and convenient business model creates accessible transportation for everyone in our community.”
With the addition of Palm Springs, the Boise Airport now has service to 19 nonstop destinations.
And, in addition to this new route, Alaska Airlines will begin twice-daily service to San Francisco beginning Sept. 1.
The new Allegiant flights at Boise Airport are part of seven new routes for the airlines overall, with some fares as low as $29 each way.
The new seasonal routes to Palm Springs International Airport in Southern California from Boise, Idaho via Boise Airport (BOI) will have fares as low as $49 each way.
The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly. For more information on other flights, flight days, times and the lowest fares visit the website: Allegiant.com.