BOISE — In an open letter to the community, Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson shared details about planned improvements for next winter.
The nonprofit recreation area announced in a press release it is in the process of creating a new, 10-year master plan. The plan, which is expected to be complete later this spring, will include improvements at the area in time for the 2021-22 winter season.
Wilson released the following letter to the community, in which he shared details about the season pass sale, and plans for the future.
Bogus Basin Friends,
This season has been challenging, and a testament to how much Bogus Basin means to our community. We are so grateful for your support. I’m writing to especially thank our loyal pass holders. Our season pass sale was an incredible success, and because of this, we have exciting news to share about future plans for Bogus Basin.
Bogus Basin’s mission — to provide affordable, accessible and fun year-round mountain recreation and education, guided our team in making some big changes to our season pass offerings for next year. The goal was twofold: (1) fulfill the mission, and (2) adapt to the growth in the community by leveraging our strengths. We couldn’t have imagined a better outcome!
Your enthusiastic response to lower prices for the Midweek Season Pass, and the new Twilight Season Pass product, was one of the highlights of the sale. Both options were up more than 300%. This is a win/win, because it brings guests up during nonpeak hours, and provides even more affordable choices for individuals and families. Sales on Winter Passes, with unrestricted winter access, were consistent with last year.
Generations of families have enjoyed Bogus Basin, and we are proud that our first year-round season pass option, the True Bogus Pass, was a big hit with families. Introducing kids from our community to all that Bogus Basin has to offer is important for our long-term success, and it is great to know we are meeting the needs and interests of local families.
As a nonprofit, Bogus Basin has the opportunity and obligation to reinvest all earnings back into the operation ($24 million in the last 5-years!). With positive support from the community and hard work from our staff, Bogus Basin has been fortunate to implement the majority of our most recent 10-year master plan, in just five years. We have all benefited from our new snowmaking system, the Morning Star Express high-speed chair lift, the downhill mountain bike park, summer activities and expanded community programming.
Today, I am pleased to share that Bogus Basin is creating a new 10-year master plan for the recreation area. The plan will be complete later this spring, and will include immediate capital improvements, with the initial focus on upgrading the winter experience. Near-term projects that will be complete for the 2021-22 Winter Season include:
• Extensive brush cutting
• More named trails
• Increased grooming
• New night lighting
• Expanded snowmaking capacity
• New transportation initiatives
• Increased chairlift capacity on Morning Star and Superior lifts
• Additional parking
Longer-term projects in the plan will include new chairlifts, additional skiable terrain, lodge and facility improvements, additional year-round offerings, and more.
Continued support from our community, especially our season pass holders, is allowing the area to prepare for the future in a forward thinking way. We are motivated to keep pace with the growth of the Treasure Valley, providing affordable and accessible outdoor recreation and education in all four seasons.
See you on the mountain,
Brad Wilson
General Manager