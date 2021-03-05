General Manager Brad Wilson takes a run at Bogus Basin. Wilson, a ski industry veteran, was hired as Bogus Basin’s seventh General Manager in 2015. He was charged with implementing a 10-year master plan at the area, which was struggling financially at the time. Just five years later, nearly all elements of the plan are complete. Today, Wilson announced the creation of a new 10-year plan, focused primarily on winter improvements, and positioning the area for continued growth of the Treasure Valley.