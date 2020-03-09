Originally posted to BoiseDev.com March 4.Permit documents indicate R&R BBQ, a Salt Lake City-based restaurant chain, will open a location in downtown Boise.
R&R applied to convert the empty restaurant space on the second floor of the Main + Marketplace building on Eithth Street at Main Street. The building will be reconfigured slightly, but the new eatery will mostly take on the footprint of the former Shige restaurant. Shige closed in 2018.
The menu features a variety of proteins, including pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken and sausage. Sandwiches, burgers, salads wings, and even a brisket taco offering round out the menu.
“There’s nothin’ fast about our food; in fact, it’s downright slow,” the chain notes on its website. “We don’t do fast food, we do good food. And by good food we mean the finest barbeque to ever hit your lips.”
A new look for R&R BBQRenderings and a floorplan provided to the City of Boise for a conditional use permit show an updated exterior that will square off a former outdoor patio space used by Shige at the top of the escalator and stairs. The look and feel will mesh with the overhaul of the Tupelo Honey restaurant.
R&R launched in 2013 in a Salt Lake shopping center before it expanded. The founders, Rod and Roger Livingston, won a slew of BBQ awards before taking their product to a restaurant setting.
R&R currently operates eight full restaurants in the Salt Lake area, as well as a kiosk at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Four Foods Group of Utah manages the R&R brand. The company also operates a variety of Little Ceasers Pizza and Kneaders locations in the region.
Four Foods did not return a request for comment.
The City of Boise must approve the changes. No hearing date set.
R&R BBQ will go in next to Tupelo Honey, which opened last year. It is the latest change in the former Capitol Terrace shopping center on one of downtown Boise’s most high-profile blocks. Hawkins Companies of Boise purchased the building in 2017 and started making a number of improvements and changes.