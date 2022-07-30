...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
SUNDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM
PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory,
until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Idahoans who wish to pursue a career in skilled trades may qualify for 90% of training costs through Idaho Launch, a statewide program that helps job seekers find education and training to match skills employers need.
In a press release the Idaho Department of Labor announced that job seekers can learn more about Idaho Launch and other training opportunities at a trades career fair on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to noon. The event takes place at the College of Western Idaho Micron Education Center, 5725 E. Franklin Road in Nampa.
Those attending also will be able to meet with employers who have a variety of opportunities for in-demand jobs including carpenters, electricians, machinists, equipment operators and more.
For a full list of employers, visit Idaho Labor’s calendar of events at: labor.idaho.gov.
Online assistance with writing resumes, completing applications and interviewing successfully can be found on Idaho Labor’s website at labor.idaho.gov/jobseeker. Attending a job fair also counts as one valid weekly work-search activity for receiving unemployment insurance.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation email Monico.Sanchez@labor.idaho.gov or call 208-364-7781, ext. 3379. Dial 711 to access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing.