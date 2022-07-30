Idaho Labor Logo

Idahoans who wish to pursue a career in skilled trades may qualify for 90% of training costs through Idaho Launch, a statewide program that helps job seekers find education and training to match skills employers need.

In a press release the Idaho Department of Labor announced that job seekers can learn more about Idaho Launch and other training opportunities at a trades career fair on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to noon. The event takes place at the College of Western Idaho Micron Education Center, 5725 E. Franklin Road in Nampa.

