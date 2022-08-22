state st.jpg

State St. could soon see urban renewal in the form of support for a high-frequency transit corridor on the street.

 Don Day/BoiseDev

Long-planned upgrades to Boise’s State Street corridor got a boost with a federal grant.

Valley Regional Transit won an $8.5 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program. The RAISE program grant will be matched by around $2 million in local contributions that will be used to construct pedestrian, transit, and bicycle facilities along an over six-mile stretch of State Street/ Highway 44, extending from downtown Boise to Bogart Lane.

