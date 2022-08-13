Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Converting an all-but-dead timberland at risk of significant wildfire into a strong future forest is a massive undertaking, but the Idaho Department of Lands is one step closer to achieving that in the Packer John State Forest. This spring 610,300 seedlings were planted over nearly 2,000 acres. Now those baby trees are growing thanks to a nearly $300,000 grant from the Arbor Day Foundation.

A major Douglas-fir tussock moth infestation peaked in Packer John in 2019 and was the final blow to the forest’s health after several years of drought and previous insect damage. This was also devastating for Idaho Public Schools, as these schools are the owners/beneficiaries of the land and the funding grown out of timber. The forest was made up mainly of Douglas-fir, subalpine fir, and grand fir, which are susceptible to tussock moth damage.

