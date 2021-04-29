MCCALL — The McCall Ranger District of the Payette National Forest announced in a press release it is interested in hearing your comments on a proposal to 1) increase fees at two existing rental cabins, and 2) to begin using four cabins, currently administrative sites, as rental cabins for public use.
“We recognize how important these sites are to our history and local communities,” said McCall District Ranger Jenni Blake. “These new fees will help us maintain these unique and valuable guard stations while also providing additional recreation opportunities to the public.”
The majority (95%) of the revenue collected at recreation fee sites remains on the forest to operate, maintain and improve the facilities and programs.
Currently, these sites are used by Forest Service personnel on an as needed basis. Each administrative site has several building facilities, some of which would remain available for Forest Service personnel, while others would be available for rent.
Bergdorf Rental Cabin
The cabin would be available from July 1 to September 30 for $160 per night with running water. The cabin sleeps 5-8 people. The cabin contains a flush toilet; shower; propane heat, lights and appliances; beds with mattresses; kitchen gear; cooking stove; wood stove and other amenities. The cabin is located adjacent to the Forest Service-operated Burgdorf Campground. Nearby are trails for both motorized and non-motorized use.
Warren Guard Station
The Warren Guard Station includes two buildings proposed for rentals, which would be available to rent from July 1 to September 30. The bunkhouse has two halves, which are accessed by private entrances with each unit containing 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Each half sleeps 4 people at $120 per night. The ranger cabin is a classic Forest Service cabin with an old time feel and is in very good condition. It has three bedrooms, 1 bathroom (shower/tub, sink and flush toilet), kitchen, and living room. It sleeps 6-8 people at $130 per night. The site would also house a volunteer host during the operating season.
Paddy Flat Guard Station
The Paddy Flat Guard Station includes a bunkhouse currently available for rental. The unit sleeps four people and includes a kitchen and bathroom. The proposal is to increase the nightly rate from $75 to $100. Further, an additional building at this site would be available as a recreation rental. This second dwelling includes a kitchen, two bedrooms, and a bathroom (flush toilet, shower, sink). The house has propane heat and running water. It sleeps four people at $100 per night.
Buck Park Cabin
Buck Park Cabin is a rustic cabin currently available for rental at $20 per night. It sleeps three people and has a wood stove for heat and cooking. No plumbing or electricity is available. A vault toilet is located outside. The proposal is to raise the nightly rate to $50.
All new fee proposals and fee increases will be presented before a citizen’s advisory committee. The public is welcome to attend and comment at all advisory committee meetings. The meeting is expected to be held in the winter of 2021/2022. The exact meeting time, location and agenda will be announced on the Payette National Forest website and through the local media. These fee proposals will also have extensive reviews by both the Forest Service Regional and Washington Offices.
In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act which allows the Forest Service to retain funds collected at certain recreation sites and use these funds locally to operate and maintain and improve these sites. Before the Forest Service received the authority to retain funds locally, all fees collected by the Forest Service went to the national treasury.
If approved, the cabins would be placed on recreation.gov for rental information and reservations.
Please send your comments to Emily Simpson, Payette National Forest, 500 N. Mission St. Bld. 2, McCall, Idaho 83638 or emily.simpson@usda.gov. Comments will be taken until Sept. 30, 2021.